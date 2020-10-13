Sports

Siena move thrills Adamu Muhammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigeria youngster Adamu Haruna Muhammed has described his transfer to Italian Serie A side ACN Siena 1904 from Reggio Audace (AC Reggiana 1919) as a morale booster to his fledgling career.

 

The 20-year-old midfielder is among the country’s fledglings in Europe and the former national Under-15 believed his hard work has paid off with his latest transfer. “I’m so happy about this transfer and because I really work hard for it,” stated the youngster who is a brother to the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning captain, Musa Muhammed.

 

After being an apprentice in the lower rung of Italian football with stints with Arzachena and Spezia Primavera, Adamu said he was ready for the stiff challenges of Italian Serie A. “Definitely it is not going to be easy playing in the Serie A but all I need is to be focus and work hard like always, “ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, the award organisers Group L’Equipe have confirmed. The decision comes after consultation with the group stakeholders, who decided that the conditions under which the award is usually handed out could not be met this year, reports Sky Sports. Near worldwide stoppages because of the coronavirus – […]
Sports

Former Athletics chief, Diack, sent to prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The  former head of world athletics governing body, Lamine Diack of Senegal  was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in jail. He is 87 years old and would almost be 90 by the time he finishes his term. He was found […]
Sports

COVID-19: Rohr admits worries over cancellation of Sept ties

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that he is worried about the form of his players, after the ongoing war against coronavirus scuttled his plans to line the Nigerian national team out for two international friendlies next month. Although Rohr expressed happiness that two young players from Arsenal of England have decided to commit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: