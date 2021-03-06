News

SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had been temporarily closed due to the ongoing road construction along the Mile 2-Apapa expressway. Ojo said despite the harsh operating environment, the inland container depots owned by the group had recorded a total of 49,835 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) for the 2020 business year.

He noted that this represents a slight drop in performance compared to 2019 when the off docks grossed 50,452 TEUs. SIFAX off dock operations comprise terminals at Trinity, Mid-Maritime, Okota 1 & 2, all based in Lagos. According to him, of the total container volumes achieved, SIFAX Off Dock Trinity had 13,109 TEUs for containers gated-in and 12,468 TEUs for containers gated-out as against 19,014 gated in and 20,369 gatedout in 2019. SIFAX-Mid Maritime Terminal witnessed an increase in its 2020 TEU volume.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afe Babalola seeks castration of rapists

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape matters. He, however, recommended an amendment to the laws relating to rape such that the punishment for culprits of rape would not be mere imprisonment […]
News

Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow outlaws hold nation to ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness and outrage over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits who attacked his convoy. Reacting to the attack in which a number of other persons were also killed, Atiku explained that the rate at which […]
News

PDP asks INEC to conduct by-election into 14 vacant Assembly seats at Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Leadership of Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-election into 14 seats of the state house of assembly.   The affected lawmakers’ seats were declared vacant in December 2019 by the factional Speaker, loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Frank Okiye. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica