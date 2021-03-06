SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges

SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had been temporarily closed due to the ongoing road construction along the Mile 2-Apapa expressway. Ojo said despite the harsh operating environment, the inland container depots owned by the group had recorded a total of 49,835 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) for the 2020 business year.

He noted that this represents a slight drop in performance compared to 2019 when the off docks grossed 50,452 TEUs. SIFAX off dock operations comprise terminals at Trinity, Mid-Maritime, Okota 1 & 2, all based in Lagos. According to him, of the total container volumes achieved, SIFAX Off Dock Trinity had 13,109 TEUs for containers gated-in and 12,468 TEUs for containers gated-out as against 19,014 gated in and 20,369 gatedout in 2019. SIFAX-Mid Maritime Terminal witnessed an increase in its 2020 TEU volume.

