Sifax boss, Afolabi emerges ANLCA BoT chair

•As Elochukwu, Ofobike, Oyeniyi, others suspended

 

The Chairman of SIFAX Group and propritor of the prestigious Marriot Hotel Lagos, Dr Taiwo Afolabi has been elected the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA). Dr Afolabi a New Telegraph awarded was chose by his fellow BoT members in a recent event at the Marriot Hotel Lagos.

 

He will be assisted for the six years of his tenure by Prince Ozo Chukwura, a frontline chieftain of the association. Also elected as the secretary of the Board is Chief Kingsly Obi, a chieftain of the association from the Eastern zone.

 

This came as the National Executive Council (NEC), the highest decision making organ of ANLCA has announced the expulsion of eight members and their companies from the association over alleged anti-association activities. Foremost among the expelled are a former president of ANLCA, Sir Earnest Elochukwu and his company, Nestelo Global Limited; a former secretary of the Board, Prince Tate Oyeniyi and his company Mac-Mary Nigeria Limited. and a former Coordinator of the Western Zone, Chief John,Oforbike and his company, Salim Int’l Nigeria Limited.

 

Others expelled were: Mr Temitope Akinyele and his company Green Star Nigeria Limited; Mr Adamazu Joe Sanni and his company, Multimodal Logistics Ltd; Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha and his company, Pyramid Nigeria Limitied; Alhaji Bayo Oyekangun andmhis company, Bay – LEE Agencies Limited and one other

 

The NEC also decided to restore law and order in the association and reposition the association for greater heights. It also frown at the incessant changes of exchange rates by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) without consultation with stakeholders, saying the negative affect on international trade huge. They agreed to write the CBN governor formrestrict itself with is monetary policies and stop its negative incursions into the fiscal policies, whivh is the responsibilities of the government.

 

 

Another matter discussed was indiscriminate alerts and other challenges post by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), NEC agreed also to write the Comptroller General of Customs on these issues.

 

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated executives of the association’s Board led by Dr Taiwo Afolabi has said that, they will hit the ground running to stabilize the association. Speaking, the Vice Chairman of the Board, Prince Ozo Chukwura said the Board will takeover all the court cases and try to reconcile all willing aggrieved members and bring them back to the fold, as according to him ANLCA is still one big family.

