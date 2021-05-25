Sifax boss donates 4,000 copies of Obasanjo’s book to varsities, libraries

Foremost philanthropist and Executive Vice-Chairman, Sifax Group Limited, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, will donate 4,000 copies of the book; “The Man, The General, The President (MGP), written about former a President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, June 3, to some universities and libraries across the country.

The biography account of the former president, written by his former aide, Otunba Femmy Carrena, was officially launched in December 2020.

The donation of the books to the Obasanjo Library for onward distribution to schools and libraries was to commemorate Obasanjo’s 84th birthday in arrears.

Afolabi said: “Chief Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria and he should be celebrated.

These books will be distributed to selected federal tertiary institutions nationwide so that our leaders of tomorrow can see the true leader in him. They can choose to make him a role model. It’s a must read for university students, especially.”

Like this: Like Loading...