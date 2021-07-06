SIFAX Group adopts Olympic-bound Kadiri, Oshonaike

As efforts to guarantee podium performance of Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gathers momentum, two of the nation’s top table tennis players – Aruna Kadiri and Funke Oshonaike – were on Tuesday in Lagos adopted by the SIFAX group.

The announcement came after a meeting with the Chairman of the Sifax Group and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

Two members of Team Nigeria, Funke Oshonaike and Aruna Quadri, were adopted under the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the ministry, by Sifax Group.

The two athletes were adopted to support their preparations towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With the adoption of the two elite athletes, the total number of Team Nigeria athletes adopted under the Adoption initiative of FMYSD, has risen to 18.

