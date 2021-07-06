Sports

SIFAX Group adopts Olympic-bound Kadiri, Oshonaike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As efforts to guarantee podium performance of Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gathers momentum, two of the nation’s top table tennis players – Aruna Kadiri and Funke Oshonaike – were on Tuesday in Lagos adopted by the SIFAX group.
The announcement came after a meeting with the Chairman of the Sifax Group and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.
Two members of Team Nigeria, Funke Oshonaike and Aruna Quadri, were adopted under the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the ministry, by Sifax Group.
The two athletes were adopted to support their preparations towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
With the adoption of the two elite athletes, the total number of Team Nigeria athletes adopted under the Adoption initiative of FMYSD, has risen to 18.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

…CAF President Ahmad also contracts virus

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, is the latest high profile sport administrator to have contracted the COVID- 19 virus. According to a release on Friday, Ahmad was said to have presented mild flu symptoms leading to him having the test with the result confirming the fear that he has the virus. “After his arrival in Cairo […]
Sports

National Sports Festival, a tool for national unity – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Edo2020 officially commences with glamour Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City The President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday described the National Sports Festival (NSF) as a veritable tool for national unity and means for job creation. President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made this assertion in Benin City, the Edo […]
Sports

LMC reveals final NPFL table for 2019/20 season

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After massive outcry from football lovers and league fans in the country, the League Management Company (LMC) has finally revealed the final table for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/20 season.   The season was suspended months ago after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected all sectors in the world with sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica