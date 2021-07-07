SIFAX group adopts Quadri, Oshonaike

As efforts to guarantee podium performanceof TeamNigeriaatthe2020TokyoOlympicsgathersmomentum, twoof Nigeira’s top table tennis players – Aruna Kadiri and Funke Oshonaike were today in Lagos adopted by the SIFAX group. The announcement came after a meeting between the Chairman of the Sifax Group and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare. Two members of Team Nigeria, Oshonaike and Quadri, were adopted under the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Ministry, by Sifax Group. The two athletes were adopted to support their preparations towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With the adoption of the two elite athletes, the total number of Team Nigeria athletes adopted under the Adoption initiative of FMYSD, has risen to 18.
Maguire pleads not guilty in Greece over aggravated assault allegations
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been released from prison in Greece after pleading not guilty in court over aggravated assault charges. The 27-year-old was alleged to have been involved in a fight outside a bar on Thursday night while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos with family and friends, and was detained along […]
20th NSF: Edo tops track and field medals table on Day 1
Hosts Edo State won two gold medals to lead the medals table as track and field got to a brilliant start on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin. The duo of Fadekemi Olude (1:40.05) and Dele Elegbede (1:42.16) gave Edo State the first gold medals of the Festival by winning the women […]
Public-Private Partnership key to sports Development -Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has re-affirmed that government alone cannot develop sports, insisting that only public, private partnership could boost sports development. According to Dare: “In an egalitarian society, sports is developed alongside private investors. Look at countries like the United Kingdom, Jamaica, United States, South Africa and a host […]
