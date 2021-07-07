Sports

SIFAX group adopts Quadri, Oshonaike

As efforts to guarantee podium performanceof TeamNigeriaatthe2020TokyoOlympicsgathersmomentum, twoof Nigeira’s top table tennis players – Aruna Kadiri and Funke Oshonaike were today in Lagos adopted by the SIFAX group. The announcement came after a meeting between the Chairman of the Sifax Group and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare. Two members of Team Nigeria, Oshonaike and Quadri, were adopted under the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Ministry, by Sifax Group. The two athletes were adopted to support their preparations towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With the adoption of the two elite athletes, the total number of Team Nigeria athletes adopted under the Adoption initiative of FMYSD, has risen to 18.

