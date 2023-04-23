SIFAX Group appoints CS for subsidiaries

SIFAX Group has appointed Jesuyemisi Odeyemi as group head, legal services/ company secretary for all its subsidiaries. Odeyemi is an astute legal and finance executive, with a strong background in corporate governance, strategic management and customer experience. The Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, said the appointment reflected the company’s commitment to its vision of driving business growth and delivering excellent services to the satisfaction of its clientele through the deployment of best talents.

She obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from University of Ado Ekiti. She began her work experience as an associate counsel with both A. Nwuke & Associates and Ajose Adeogun & Associates. She pivoted into banking as customer service/ teller team lead at Wema Bank Plc in 2008. She rose to become the business service manager at the bank before moving to Rhodium & Lambert Consulting as Service Quality Manager. Odeyemi joined Adron Homes & Properties Limited as the group company secretary/ director of company & public affairs in 2021, where she provided full advisory services on corporate governance and legal matters.