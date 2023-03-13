Business

SIFAX Group appoints GMD, DD

SIFAX Group Board has approved the appointments of Bode Ojeniyi as the Group Managing Director, Sky Capital Group, the financial services subsidiary of the Group, while Oliver Omajuwa is now the deputy director, Strategy & operations for SIFAX Group. Ojeniyi has served in the companyas the group executive director, SIFAX Group, while Omajuwa was the general manager, SIFAX Off Dock. Omajuwa is a graduate of Business Administration from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State and also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from the LadokeAkintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Omajuwa joined SIFAX Group in 2006 as a marketing/corporate affairs officer and rose through the ranks occupying key positions including head, marketing & corporate affairs and gen-eral manager, SIFAX Off Dock. Prior to joining SIFAX Group, he worked with Classic Beverages – producers of La Casera range of beverages as pioneer Sales Analyst; Air Separation Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of medical and industrial oxygen gas, as chief marketing officer and Duraclean Gases as admin/marketing manager

Buhari reaffirms confidence in Nigerian insurance sector

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has again reaffirmed his confidence in the ability of Nigerian underwriters to excel and be at par with their counterparts globally under the right business environment. Buhari, who made the declaration at the just concluded 47th Africa Insurance Organisation Conference held in Lagos, specifically commended the role played by the underwriters […]
Volkswagen e-vehicle berths in Rwanda

Continuing the drive towards sustainable mobility for Sub-Saharan Africa, Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda (VWMSR) recently unveiled its second charging station for electric vehicles in the capital of Kigali.   The Volkswagen brand previously introduced a fleet of four e-Golfs and one charging station in Kigali in October 2019, as part of an e-mobility pilot project […]
NBA Africa, Hennessy to host League’s first Crossover Lifestyle event

*Showcases convergence of NBA, popular culture through art, fashion, music, technology Tony Okuyeme NBA Africa and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, have announced that NBA Crossover, an invite-only lifestyle event that will showcase the convergence of the NBA and popular culture through the art, fashion, music and technology that surround today’s game, will take place […]

