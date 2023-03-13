SIFAX Group appoints GMD, DD

SIFAX Group Board has approved the appointments of Bode Ojeniyi as the Group Managing Director, Sky Capital Group, the financial services subsidiary of the Group, while Oliver Omajuwa is now the deputy director, Strategy & operations for SIFAX Group. Ojeniyi has served in the companyas the group executive director, SIFAX Group, while Omajuwa was the general manager, SIFAX Off Dock. Omajuwa is a graduate of Business Administration from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State and also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from the LadokeAkintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Omajuwa joined SIFAX Group in 2006 as a marketing/corporate affairs officer and rose through the ranks occupying key positions including head, marketing & corporate affairs and gen-eral manager, SIFAX Off Dock. Prior to joining SIFAX Group, he worked with Classic Beverages – producers of La Casera range of beverages as pioneer Sales Analyst; Air Separation Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of medical and industrial oxygen gas, as chief marketing officer and Duraclean Gases as admin/marketing manager
