News

SIFAX Group expands Ijora container terminal

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Following a growing customer base as well as increasing demand, SIFAX Shipping ICT Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and operator of the Ijora Inland Container Terminal, Lagos, has embarked on a massive expansion of its terminal. Also, in order to ensure that the terminal operates in line with global standards in terms of infrastructure, the company has contracted China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, for the construction of the terminal’s pavement. The terminal was commissioned in October 2020, and was established to alleviate the difficulties experienced by various port users, including truckers, shipping lines, agents and consignees, in accessing the Apapa Ports due to the congestion within that area that has defied all solutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kidnapping: I bought my AK-47 from soldier for N300,000 –Suspect

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

A 34-year-old suspected kidnapper, Sampson Ebiowei, from Ofunama, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, has been caught with an AK-47 rifle along with 88 rounds of ammunition, which the suspect said he bought from a soldier serving in Maidugiru, Borno State, for N300, 000.   Parading Ebiowei and other suspects on Friday […]
News Top Stories

Nomadic commission‘ll rehabilitate, reintegrate bandits –Gen Williams

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

One-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has said that the worsening insecurity, especially kidnapping can only be curbed by rehabilitating and reintegrating the bandits through the Nomadic Education Commission which former Military President Gen Ibrahim Babangida created in the 80s.   Gen Williams, who said this in an […]
News

New Year: Gift ideas for her

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

There’s no question that the woman in your life deserves the best, no matter the occasion. But when it is time to find the perfect gift for her, it can be difficult to find something that’s as special as she is. That’s where these Saturday Telegraph standout gifts for women come in. Here, you’ll find […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica