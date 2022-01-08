SIFAX Group expands Ijora container terminal

Following a growing customer base as well as increasing demand, SIFAX Shipping ICT Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and operator of the Ijora Inland Container Terminal, Lagos, has embarked on a massive expansion of its terminal. Also, in order to ensure that the terminal operates in line with global standards in terms of infrastructure, the company has contracted China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, for the construction of the terminal’s pavement. The terminal was commissioned in October 2020, and was established to alleviate the difficulties experienced by various port users, including truckers, shipping lines, agents and consignees, in accessing the Apapa Ports due to the congestion within that area that has defied all solutions.

