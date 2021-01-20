SIFAX receives New Telegraph awards

News Top Stories

The Management of New Telegraph, yesterday, presented two awards to SIFAX Group in recognition of the firm’s giant feats in Nigeria’s business landscape. Receiving the Best Investor of the Year (2020) Award and Company of the Year (2020) Award, SIFAX’s Executive Director, Ezekiel Ajewole, said that the company had diversified into maritime, aviation, finance, oil & gas and hospitality, among others. SIFAX started as a freight forwarding firm in 1988.

The firm has employed a total of 3,000 workers to strengthen its operations across the country. Ajewole, during the presentation of the awards in Lagos, explained that the company had expanded its operations to Ghana, Serria Leone, United States and other countries. He stressed that regardless of the current global challenges, the Group would keep on investing in Nigeria, saying that SIFAX was wholly Nigerian and that there was nothing like repatriation of money to any other country. Also, Ajewole explained that the Group had established a foundation that cares for the less privileged in the country.

Presenting the awards, the Sunday Editor, Mrs. Juliet Bumah, explained that New Telegraph instituted the award to encourage companies, which had contributed to the growth of the country’s economy and investors who have recorded outstanding achievements in their enterprises, to do more.

Bumah, who was accompanied by Saturday Editor, Mr. Vincent Eboigbe, stressed that SIFAX Group was picked among other companies nominated for the awards after tough deliberation by panel of judges. She commended the company for doing well in terms of employment, investment and expansion. Others at the presentation of the awards were the company’s Group Head Administration, Kelly Imade and Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Muyiwa Akande.

