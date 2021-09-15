SIFAX subsidiary firm grows revenue by 49 %

SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has grown its revenue to about 49 per cent. The company added that the cost of sales had reduced over the years by about 14 per cent, saying that its truck fleet grew from 55 in 2017 to 102. The company, whose business offerings included haulage, clearing and forwarding and shipping, noted that it had rewarded 19 truck drivers and technicians for their excellent performance in the first half of the year. Its Group Executive Director, Bode Ojeniyi, applauded the haulage team for the improved performance over the years, especially in the first half of the year, in spite of the peculiar challenges in the haulage sector with the bad roads and gridlock on virtually all the roads in the country.

