SIFAX subsidiary records zero lost time injury

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has achieved a massive feat by recording 8,736 hours of zero Lost Time to Injury (LTI) during operations at the terminal. Its Managing Director, Mr. Paul Linden, disclosed this in Lagos during the company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) week. Linden said that after a few minor accidents recorded during the company’s first year of operations between 2020 and 2021, the terminal’s management did a thorough review and evaluation of its health and safety processes and procedures with a view to minimising accidents in the terminal.

He said: “We recorded zero accidents in the 2022 business year. This is a good one for us and we will improve on this in the coming years. I must applaud our HSE team for the thorough job of making sure that all staff and visitors comply with the policies of the terminal.

“Through their efforts we can roll out the drum to celebrate one year injury free work place. A special thank you to all our staff for their cooperation too.” The Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, also said that the group’s mantra of ‘safety first’ had engineered a safe work environment for all its employees, clients and other stakeholders. He added the company had invested heavily in health and safety equipment as well as training of its personnel in order to make the workplace safe.

He noted: “Across all our Group entities, we were deliberate about health and safety in the 2022 business year, and we made a lot of progress in this regard. This progress recorded at Sifax ICT is a great achievement for us and we intend to make this a template for all our subsidiaries going into the future.” Also, the Head of HSE, SIFAX ICT, Mr. Godwin Okoyeaniche, explained that the terminal was able to achieve this feat due to collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. He noted: “We are celebrating the 2022 HSE week to appreciate all our stakeholders for their support towards helping us achieve a zero LTI this year. We promise that the New Year 2023 will bring more possibilities for us all.”

