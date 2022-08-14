SIGCC trains, equips Gbagada residents

The founder and General Overseer of Shalom International Gospel Christian Church, (SIGCC), Bishop Wale Adekoya, reached out to members of Gbagada community in Lagos State recently through the church’s Get Equipped Ministries Initiative where he serves as the president.

The items donated a sewing machine, two grinding machines and five coolers for those who engaged in the sale of water and drinks. Beneficiaries of the items were carefully selected from a list submitted to the Initiative runs by the church. Pastor Adebayo, who got a surprise gift of a car for his dedication and commitment to the church encouraged those who didn’t get anything this month to be of good cheer as there would be another empowerment by the initiative in September, his birth month.

The initiative in conjunction with other partners like Hephzibah Foundation served as a means for members of the church and residents of the community to get training in many vocations like turban/facilitator making, barbing, cookery classes, etiquette classes, makeup, photography, computer craft, event management and many more that are made available to those who are interested to learn. SIGCC which was founded over three decades ago has always preached the doctrine of helping people to be self-sufficient in the current economic situation of the country which has been on a downward spiral over the years.

Adekoya charged every beneficiary to always exhibit good behavior and make sure they used the items in the best way possible, as they could have a breakthrough even while just doing something small. “Help comes from God but we also need helpers on earth.

For help to be complete, you need a giver who will give what you need to work with and also recommend you. This is the reason why this ministry has been helping people over the years with whatever we can,” he stated, explaining why people needed to be encouraged with little things so that they could continue to struggle and push forward in their businesses and professions.

“In Get Equipped Ministries, we give people the support they need to start small scale businesses and we help them to acquire skills for small business take offs. We help them with finance and equipment because we know the way the nation is and what people are going through. “It’s our way to bless the community and the nation at large.

It is open to the public to come and learn so that they can survive the recession that is ravaging the people at this time and we have been able to train over 200 people in about two years.

“We also try to follow up and check up on them at the locations of their businesses. We make sure that they are regular in service if they are church members, so that we will be able to monitor them closely, but we mainly leave them to be faithful with what they have been given,” he said.

Adebayo explained his experience in the church as a pioneer member of SIGCC. “The church started first as a fellowship before Bishop Adekoya got the calling to expand into a church. Right from then me and my wife decided that we would follow him and that is what we have been doing over the years now. “I’m not the only person but I just have the grace to be the resident pastor. Many people have come and gone as challenges surface.

Some have left the church to start their own or just because they thought the church would not grow to where it is today. I didn’t expect this car because I wasn’t staying in the church for any reward but that is how Bishop Adekoya is. He is a giver and no one comes to him and goes back empty handed because he will always find something to give them.

“I make it a point of duty as the resident pastor to visit the addresses that the people we empower fill in their forms. Sometimes when I go to these addresses, I see that these people need more things to support their business and I come back and discuss it with the Bishop and we provide them with those things. Like those we gave coolers to sell drink and water, when we go to their address, we see that maybe they need umbrellas and we provide that for them as well,” he said.

A beneficiary of the empowerment programme, Omolara Shomoye, who got a grinding machine said the church had helped her in an immeasurably way as the machine would serve as a means of income for her family. “I’ve been a member of this church for about two years and since then my life has changed tremendously, but this is a big help. With this I will be able to help my family members and support with bills.

The Bishop has always been a kind man and he tries to impact those around him in various ways,” Shomoye said. Other beneficiaries were also filled with joy as the equipment they received would go a long way in shaping their lives and improving their chances to excel in the society.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...