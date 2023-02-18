Sighting of Musuem/Research Center will give Bayelsa people sense of belonging – Wabote

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB), Simbi Wabote has explained that the sighting of the Museum and Research Center in Oloibiri in Bayelsa State will correct the notion which the people of the state have that they have not benefitted from the black gold found in their backyard.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva will on Tuesday perform the groundbreaking of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC), in Ogbia Local Government of the state on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister will also perform the groundbreaking of the NCDMB Conference Hotel Project (CHP), a three-star hotel being developed by the Nigerian content development and monitoring board (NCDMB), at Swali, adjacent to the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on February 8 awarded the contract for the Phase-1 Engineering, Procurement & Construction of the OMRC to Julius Berger.

In a statement on Saturday, ahead of the ground breaking event, Wabote, who serves as the chairman of the project’s steering committee, stated that the museum when completed will equally encourage tourism, and integration of oil and gas host communities into the development of the sector.

