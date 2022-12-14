Metro & Crime

Sightsavers renovates eye health centre, staff quarters in Plateau State

Musa Pam, Jos

An international nonprofit organisation, Sightsavers, which is a leading charity organisation tackling blindness in Nigeria, has renovated an eye health centre and also provided befitting Morden staff Quarters at General Hospital Shendam, Plateau State to help solve the challenge of the spiralling number of villagers in need of eye care.

The eye health centre, which is a first of its kind renovated by Sightsavers in partnership with Christoffel blinden Mission (CBM) and Plateau State Government, will help cover the whole of Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone as well as neighbouring states of Nasarawa and Taraba.

While commissioning the renovated facility donated to the Plateau State Government on Tuesday, at General Hospital Shendam by Sightsavers and CBM, Commissioner of Health Dr. Nimkong Ndam said the project, which cost millions, will elevate the challenges faced by the Southern Zone of the state which has an estimated population of 994,000 people without access to decent eye health services.

“Government in partnership with Sightsavers and Christoffel Blinden Mission International (CBMI) has renovated and equipped this eye health care unit that will provide comprehensive inclusive eye care services to cover the whole of the southern zone and other neighbouring states,” he said.

The Heath Commissioner added that the renovated and equipped eye unit will henceforth make eye care services accessible and also reduce the risk of traveling to distant locations to access services.

The Country Director of Sightsavers, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku said they renovated the eye center with CBM contributing funding together for close to N500 million and according to him they have procured N70 million in the necessary equipment needed to provide quality surgeries in the Shendam Eye Health Centre.

“Sightsavers is working with CBM, governments, and other partners to improve access to eye health services and cataract surgery for people in Plateau State and another parts of Nigeria. We have worked in Kaduna, Sokoto, Cross River, Kogi and other states.

Also speaking, the Country Programme Manager of CBM International, Mr Omoi Samuel commended the effort of the state government, saying providing eye health facilities is for accessibility to the people.

During the commissioning Sightsavers carried out 25 free surgeries for villagers who had cataracts.

Mama Grace Ishaya, 63, who benefited from the free surgery was full of joy and appreciated the Sightsavers for putting a smile on her face after battling the aliment for years.

 

 

 

 

