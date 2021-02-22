Sigma Pensions advises investors on market volatility

News

As businesses in the country grapple with economic uncertainty occasioned by the Covid-19 crisis, Sigma Pensions has urged investors not to panic when dealing with market volatility.

 

The Chief Investment Officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Pabina Yinkere, gave the advice while speaking at a webinar titled, “Big Future, Little Steps – The Power of Diversification,” organised by the firm.

 

According to Sigma Pensions, the webinar was organised with the aim of educating attendees with skills/actionable advice from professionals on personal finance diversification, choosing investment instruments and pension fund diversification. In his presentation titled, “Hedging pension funds against market volatility,”

 

Yinkere noted that 2020 was a peculiar year, especially for investors, as the financial markets were impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. He said: “When you are  faced with a volatile market, do not panic; read the situation well, understand what is going on (and) where necessary, reduce risks.” He also advised investors dealing with market volatility to cushion portfolio with assets that give accrual income and look for opportunities in the chaos, adding that there is gold in dirt.

 

Yinkere, who pointed out that volatile assets were usually considered riskier than  less volatile assets because their prices are expected to be less predictable, encouraged investors to pay close attention to the management of their pensions. In her contribution, the VP, Global Markets at Parthian Partners, Mrs. Ola Oladele, stressed the importance of investing, noting that while all investments provided rewards in one form or the other, “for each type of investment, there are always risks.”

 

She cited inflation which, according to her, has greater risks for debt than for investments in equities.

 

The financial expert advised investors to always ensure that their portfolios are sufficiently diversified in order to minimize the risks of unexpected losses. “Diversification is simply not putting all your eggs in one basket. You diversify to minimise the risk of loss to your overall portfolio,” she stated.

