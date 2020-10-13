Business

Sigma Pensions launches Chatbot on Whatsapp

Sigma Pensions has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot named ”Nafi” on WhatsApp to provide real-time self-service to customers, a move the company said, is in line with its commitment to create unwavering and enhanced customer service,

 

In a press release, the company said customers can now leverage Nafi’s real-time messaging and response to check account balance as well as make general enquiries on their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) account.

 

To access the feature, customers can prompt enquiry conversations to +2348053039999 on WhatsApp. Speaking on the launch of Nafi, the Executive Director of Operations, Afolabi Folayan, said: “Sigma Pensions continues to explore ways to improve our customers’ experience throughout their pension journey and interactions with us.

