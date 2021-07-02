Business

Sigma Pensions launches non-interest RSA Fund VI

Sigma Pensions has become the first Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the country to launch the Non-Interest Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Fund VI. The non-interest fund, which is Fund VI under the multi-fund structure created by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), is targeted at customers who choose to have their pension contributions invested in non-interest money and capital market products (ethical investing). Speaking at the launch yesterday, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Sigma Pensions Limited, Mr. Mark Collier, noted that Fund VI would drive greater financial inclusion among an underserved segment of the Nigerian population, as well as deepen financial inclusion and pension enrolment.

Collier said: “Sigma Pensions has launched RSA Fund VI for our esteemed customers and the general market alike for RSA account holders who are desirous of having their pensions managed along the principles of non-interest. “Having a vibrant noninterest pension offering will help deepen the breadth and sophistication of the domestic pension and nonpension fund management industry. A key tenet of robust financial markets is the existence of many players on both demand and supply having diverse opinions, desires and needs which allow for a more efficient price setting mechanism.

“Furthermore, it will help drive greater financial inclusion and pension enrollment. Nigeria’s financial exclusion rate is estimated at 37 per cent with large exclusion observed in the northern regions. Among other reasons, the reluctance towards the formal financial sector amongst certain Nigerians likely reflects unease at the absence of a recognition of their ethical principles in the design of banking and finance products.

