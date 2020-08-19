Sigma Pensions, NANPF sign MoU on pension scheme

Sigma Pensions and the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer local and international professional footballers a safety net in their retirement. The customised scheme is expected to commence from the 2020/2021 Football season and was signed by the President and the General Secretary of NANPF on behalf of the Union with the Management of Sigma Pensions in Abuja recently. In a statement, Sigma Pensions expressed that this partnership was borne out of the need to enhance pension coverage across the working population, stating that football has become a major source of employment for youths that have over the years not been catered for.

On what prompted the partnership, the statement said: “Amongst Sigma Pensions mandate as a Pension Fund Administrator is to assist employed workers plan for their retirement so that they can have financial security in their post service years.

In line with that, Sigma Pensions felt the need to collaborate with this important sector that employs a large portion of our youth to provide them a retirement plan, so that they can also benefit from this laudable government programme of Financial security just like employees in other sectors of the economy.” The MoU is slated to cover local professional footballers playing in the domestic leagues as well as international footballers abroad in foreign leagues.

