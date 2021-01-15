Sigma Pensions tasks youths on retirement goals

Sigma Pensions has urged youths to start early in setting their retirement goals and saving for them. The Head Risk Management, Sigma Pensions, Ms. Paula Benedict, said this yesterday at a collaborative webinar organised by Sigma Pensions and Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) youth webinar which had over 100 youths in attendance. The webinar is a financial literacy initiative for youth themed, ‘”Break Free” also featured Founder of Twelve Vest, Mrs. Tomie Balogun and the Head, Business Development, Piggyvest Mr. Ayo Akinola, who spoke on the opportunities in the country, goal setting, savings and adopting technology to aid savings.

Benedict said: “This is the time to actually save as much as much as possible. For those who don’t have a pension account, know what to look out for, you need to set your retirement goals and look at your pension to see how your pension manager is handling your funds and if there is need to change your manager because this is the right time to do that. “At sigma pensions we have an edge which starts from its owners, a private equity firm with extensive knowledge in investments, with excellent ethical standards not only at the board level but at individual basis. And you want someone that would put your interest before theirs.

We take decisions that are collectively beneficial and have a blend of experience and young dynamic workforce.” “We are an innovative company, technologically driven and have a highly graded investment team. The crop in our investment department, dedicated relationship managers and of course competitive returns which are important to pension.”

