Sigma Pensions webinar to focus on staff productivity

As the impact of the Covid-19 becomes more evident in the cashflow of businesses and their ability to pay workers, Sigma Pensions will today hold a webinar to look at challenges in the pensions industry and ways to boosts staff productivity.

The webinar is aimed at encouraging staff on best practices in adapting to the new working environment, how to offer better services to their clients and educate on the general impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also focus on how the ongoing Pandemic has affected workplace relationship between employer and employees and in a similar vein, highlight how it has impacted returns on pension contributions.

With human resource personnel and pension desk officers expected to attend, the webinar will be held in two sessions discussing ‘the Impact of Covid-19 on Employer and Employee Relationships’ as well as ‘The Impact of the Covid–19 pandemic on pensions returns.’

Speakers expected at the webinar include Employee Industrial Relations Manager, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Steve Ojeh, Head, Investment, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Pabina Yinkere, and Head, Business Development Division West, Sigma Pensions, Mrs.Mabel George who would moderate both sessions.

