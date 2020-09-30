News

Sign Electoral Act into law, Onitiri tells Buhari

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act into law to ensure free, fair and credible future elections. He made the charge in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday while congratulating Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for emerging winner of the just-concluded state governorship election.

In the statement, Onitiri remarked: “Whilst congratulating Governor Obaseki on his well-deserved victory at the just concluded Edo polls, we the democrats of Nigeria wish to thank all the Edo people for standing with democratic principles and re-engineering democracy in Nigeria.

“We the democrats wish to thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo state. “Besides, we appreciate President Buhari’s role for his non-interference with the electoral processes.

“We also appreciate our security forces for their role in keeping the peace and thus uproviding a violent-free environment for the election”, the socio-political activist stated. He called on INEC and security forces to build on their achievements in Edo State elections as a springboard for other future elections. Chief Onitiri, while calling on President Buhari to sign the electoral act into law, emphasised that elections in Nigeria do not deserve the blood of any Nigerian or destruction of properties that could cause mayhem.

