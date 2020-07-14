Sports

Sign in 10 days or forget it, Napoli warns Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has 10 days to decide if he will join Napoli as the Serie A giants are running out of patience with the forward.

 

Napoli are in pole position to land the striker who has been a subject of intense transfer speculation in the past months.

 

The Lille of France forward has visited Naples to discuss personal terms and the people of the ancient city had hoped the transfers processes would have been concluded by now.

 

There are strong indications that although Osimhen loves Napoli, he is stalling on putting pen to paper due to several other factors including spate of racism in Italy.

 

However, Napoli have now handed the striker an ultimatum to make up his mind in 10 days or forget about joining them. The Italian club are worried Osimhen’s transfer could go in similar fashion as the one involving Cote d’Ivoire forward Nicolas Pepe who was close to joining Napoli be

Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski, Haaland net doubles in Bayern, Dortmund wins

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    R obert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich and Erling Braut Haaland netted a double for Borussia Dortmund as both sides recorded victories in the penultimate round of Bundesliga games. Bayern, who had secured the title in their previous match, won 3-1 at home against Freiburg. Dortmund guaranteed themselves second place with a […]
Sports

EPL: Iwobi primed to shine for Everton, Ancelotti against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton’s Alex Iwobi is only 24 but has already played for two of the most notable managers in the game, and he reckons Carlo Ancelotti and Arsène Wenger have a great deal in common. “Both of them really love football and always want their teams to have as much possession of the ball as […]
Sports

Controversy as FG reappoints retiring Rector as Sole Administrator of Fed Poly Bida 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The controversy rocking the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger State has taken a new turn as the Federal Ministry of Education has reappointed the Rector, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi  as the sole Administrator of the institution.   It was on Monday learnt that the Rector, who is supposed to go on retirement Febuary 15, 2021 […]

