Sign in 10 days or forget it, Napoli warns Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has 10 days to decide if he will join Napoli as the Serie A giants are running out of patience with the forward.

Napoli are in pole position to land the striker who has been a subject of intense transfer speculation in the past months.

The Lille of France forward has visited Naples to discuss personal terms and the people of the ancient city had hoped the transfers processes would have been concluded by now.

There are strong indications that although Osimhen loves Napoli, he is stalling on putting pen to paper due to several other factors including spate of racism in Italy.

However, Napoli have now handed the striker an ultimatum to make up his mind in 10 days or forget about joining them. The Italian club are worried Osimhen’s transfer could go in similar fashion as the one involving Cote d’Ivoire forward Nicolas Pepe who was close to joining Napoli be

Like this: Like Loading...