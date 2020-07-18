Arts & Entertainments

Sign petition to get me on presidential ballot, Kanye West tells fans

Kanye West is asking fans to sign a petition calling for him to be added to the presidential ballot in South Carolina.
It follows his announcement earlier this month that he intends to run for the White House under the banner of The Birthday Party – “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday”.
He qualified to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma earlier this week, but appears to have missed the cut-off in South Carolina.
Both states had a deadline of Wednesday, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
A tweet sent from West’s account said: “If you’re a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot. Sponsored by Ye 2020.”
The petition is being funded by the Kanye 2020 political committee, which filed paperwork with the FEC this week, reports Sky News.
It is not clear how serious the 43-year-old star – who is said to have a net worth of $1.3bn – is about his political ambitions.
When he announced his intentions on 5 July, he said he wanted to “realise the promise of America by trusting God”, winning the backing of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.
In the past, however, he has shown support for Donald Trump, visiting the president in the Oval Office.
New York Magazine’s Intelligencer has suggested he will not try to replace Trump, reporting that West adviser Steve Kramer said “he’s out”.
The Kanye 2020 committee has filed a statement organisation form, also known as the FEC Form 1.
The FEC said the next step would be filing a statement of candidacy, or the FEC Form 2.
That is done when an individual has raised or spent more than $5,000 dollars (£3,900), triggering candidacy status.
As of Friday, there was no record of a Kanye 2020 FEC Form 2 online.

