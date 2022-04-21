Signage/Advert Fees: Anambra prosecutes 5,000 alleged defaulters

The immediate past Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Jude Emecheta, initiated and prosecuted about 5,000 cases against clients between 2014 and 2022, it was gathered. Emecheta told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka, the state capital, that the law establishing ANSAA was responsible for the huge number of cases. According to him, the ANSAA Law is an adaptation of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), whichdidnotconsider the differences in the economies of the two states. He, therefore, called for review of the ANSAA Law and strengthening of its operations to make it more viable, saying: “In the last eight years, we were able to market ANSAA to the people of Anambra State, and we made them know the agency and understand the need to pay signage fees to the state government.”

