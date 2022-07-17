Significance of wearing socks

Just like the underwear, socks is that soft wool made into narrow long fabric to cover your feet.

They were invented to protect the feet from cold and extreme heat, but after a while, socks is being cast aside as an insignificant other.

Over time, many, especially men started to see wearing socks with shoes as unimportant or childish. As childish you may think it is, if one is not wearing socks, that tuxedo and black tie look cannot be complete.

For a complete formal look, a man must wear socks. Ditching the socks can be accepted for a semi-formal or casual look. Aside complementing the outfit, wearing socks has other benefits.

Below are some of the reasons men should consider wearing socks more often. Most men shoes are covered than that of the women. And so, men need to wear socks more often than women.

Socks always give a comfortable feeling when worn with shoes. Just as you are enjoying the Comfy feeling, they as well very useful for absorbing the sweat produced by the feet.

If you belong to the group of people who have sweaty feet, you may need to consider wearing socks to help absorb those sweat. More so, people with active lifestyle, like workouts need socks to cussion effect of pressure on their feet.

Odour prevention: Odourcausing bacteria build up on the feet throughout the day, and the warm, moist environment of the shoe supports this growth.

The right socks can serve as a barrier between your smelly feet and the outside world. Fungal infection prevention: Fungi, such as those that cause athlete’s foot, thrive on sockless feet. If you want to avoid fungal infections, your best defence is wearing socks often.

Blister prevention – When your feet rub against your shoes while walking, blisters can easily form on the back of your heels. The right socks can provide a guard against friction, allowing you to have your shoes on all day without fear of blisters forming

