Significant downturn in entertainment industry caused by covid 19 pandemic

The year 2020 has witnessed alot of downturns which has greatly affected the global economy. Some of the big losers this year are the music and entertainment industry which has witnessed a significant decrease in demand due to Corona virus outbreak. Before the global crisis, these two sectors used to be the biggest employers of labor in the country but the case is different today.

Speaking with Augustine Emeka Ugbaja, also known as Dr Whyte, CEO of California based Southnice Records and 03 ten Autos & wraps about his take on the crisis and its effect on the entertainment industry, he stated that before the global economy meltdown, Nigerians, home and abroad were already tired of listening to substandard songs and now crave good music with creative contents which meant that despite the crisis; the quality of contents churned out by these creatives were the major reason why the crisis affected the entertainment space. Mr UEA went further to say that music needs no visa to travel overseas or become a commercial hit as long as it’s a great content which differs ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.

When asked on what the Solutions to these problems would be in order to restore the music business and Nigerian music to its global audience; he responded that most Nigerian artistes need good orientation and mental training in order to become grounded creatively in the music and entertainment space. Some of our artistes today don’t spend time on themselves trying to become a global brand or improve on their songwriting and singing skills.

Dr Whyte also went further to state that despite being based in California, his passion and love for Nigeria and music business is still burning strong and this is why he intends to run a free workshop/music web seminar for Upcoming artistes and managers. This would help restructure the music business and reposition the Nigerian music to its global spot. His major motivation for the training being that most artistes today have the mindset that they just need one song to become a global brand without working to become a house hold name which requires consistency in sound and hits which will help them win and keep fans all over the world.

