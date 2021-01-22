Signing NCoS Act 2019, highlight of my stewardship, says retired CG

The Controller- General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, yesterday said that the service has successfully piloted the signing of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Ahmed said this during his valedictory speech at the pulling out parade held in Abuja. He said the Act had ushered in a new vista of hope to address the lingering problem of overcrowding and other associated challenges. The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Ahmed bowed out of service on January 21, after his tenure was extended by the presidency in 2019. He recalled that his appointment was on May 17, 2016 by President Buhari at a critical period of the service. He said the service was repleted with decay in infrastructure, acute shortage of operational vehicles, low-capacity building and irregular promotion of personnel. He said that the healthcare service was nothing to write home about as hospitals and clinics merely existed in buildings without relevant drugs.

