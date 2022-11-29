Sikuade: Nigeria’s market among top 20 travel firms

Adejoju Sikuade is the Head of Business for FCM Travel, a subsidiary of Fincglow Holdings. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, she speaks on the role of the company in the travel management business

What do you people do at FCM and what is the nature of the business you do?

I am in charge of FCM (Flight Centre Management) not Finchglow. There is Finchglow Holdings and under Finchglow Holdings; we have seven or eight subsidiaries underneath it and Finchglow Travels that you know is a subsidiary under Finchglow Holdings and FCM which you know is another.

FCM came as a result of the need to have a travel management company attending to global brands. The way it works is that Mr. Bernard Bankole got a franchise which is another Flight Centre Travel Group which is another holding company and one of their subsidiaries is FCM.

FCM is solely for multinational companies handling their travel management services. It is different from what Finchglow does which is a traditional travel agency; they are in charge of both trade partners and all that. Our own niche focus is on multinational clients.

We have a lot of travel management companies in Nigeria, what is the market like?

Let me correct this. We don’t have many travel management companies in Nigeria. What we have are travel agencies doing what they think travel management companies are supposed to do.

For example, you have Wakanow; their focus is Online Travel Agency (OTA) but because it looks like what we are offering is the ticket, everybody says that it is a ticket but there is more to it. I will give you an example, I have a client that says that he wants to use an online booking tool.

After that, he asked us to provide a report that says I want to know your travel policy and what their cost savings will be. It is my job to let them know that you could have saved $5000 if you had booked three days in advance.

Looking at the economy, COVID, travel hasn’t recovered fully to what it was in 2019

That is a very interesting question. COVID affected everybody both TMCs, travel agencies, and everybody. When I was doing a presentation last year, I was telling them that it affected businesses. What we were selling then was to make sure that our travelers were safe. At that time, we had to do a lot to bring back customers’ confidence to begin to travel.

The era that we are in now in Nigeria is the fact that COVID also made people very aware of what the aviation sector is about because a lot of people were doing research. They are very aware of what is attainable in the industry. What used to be luxury before is now basic. We are affected, I have to be honest. My volumes have come back but they have not come back to where it was. We have done more than pre-COVID.

I would say two things happened; one, the value of the transactions because of the forex. If in 2019 I did for example, maybe N1b and I am doing N1b now or N1.5b or N2billion, will I say that I have really grown? Not much so. What was the value of the dollar then and what is the dollar now? That has also contributed.

What is the volume of this market and what percentage of the market do you control?

The market is very big. Nigeria is a commercial centre unfortunately, we do not provide, we import.

It means that are foreign companies in Nigeria. If they are foreign, they must also have a base. That’s how large the market is. There are so many multi-national organizations that are here. If you are a multinational organization, you are my target audience.

In terms of market share, that is a very difficult question because every time I send a mail to IATA to provide that information, they don’t help me, but I can tell that we are top 20 in terms of all the travel agencies because that is the feedback that the airlines give you in Nigeria.

Where do you see FCM, Finchglow in the next ten years?

Whoever is going to survive in the next ten years has to invest in technology. We need to start automating the process that we are doing manually, and more data so that we can understand consumer behavior and consumer purchases and trends. It is difficult now. If not, we are going to be redundant.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...