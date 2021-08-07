Silas Nwankwo to pocket N3.8m for winning NPFL Golden Shoe

Silas Nwankwo is set to pocket a total of N3.8million for winning the golden boot in the NPFL, thanks to the award sponsors. Nwankwo finished on top of the 2020- 2021 NPFL goal scorers chart after he found the back of the net for Nasarawa United against Abia Warriors in the final day of the season. Nwankwo scored a late header in their 3-1 defeat to Abia Warriors in Okigwe on Thursday to pip Akwa United forward Charles Atshimene to the golden boot. Silas Nwankwo and Charles Atshimene were tied on 19 goals at the end of the season, but Nasarawa United striker scored more goals from open play finish on top of the chat, according to the LMC’s rules book. The 24-year-old former Sunshine Stars forward netted once from the penalty spot, while his rival Atshimene scored three penalties.
