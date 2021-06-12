Silence is golden, but not for Nigerian officials

There is a very popular idiom which says “when silence is golden”. Although the origins are said to date back to the early 9th century, however, its first example in English was its use by Thomas Carlyle (1795 – 1881), a Scottish historian, satirical writer, essayist, translator, philosopher, mathematician, and teacher, who translated it from German to English in his novel Sartor Resartus (‘The Tailor Retailored’).

In the novel, it reads as “Sprecfien ist silbern, Schweigen ist golden (“Speech is silvern, Silence is golden”). And, over time, it gained traction, and has often been quoted by a lot of influential people including American political greats, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and even the late popular Sports icon, Muhammad Ali.

The Merriam-Webster says the phrase ‘silence is golden’ “is used to say that it is often better to remain silent than to speak.” Alas, why that is a given in many other climes, unfortunately as often the case here in Nigeria that is not the case which means that we are often treated to a babble of unbelievable statements from those in government, which explains why the country is in the dire straits it is today.

Of course they often say what they say because they are snug in the knowledge that there will be utterly no consequences for their gaffes- either from their superiors or even the ever pliable electorates. Which is why in February, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), told bewildered Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits who have turned kidnapping into a thriving business. Magashi, speaking against the backdrop of the abduction of 42 people, including pupils, from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, told reporters in Abuja that the bandits were having a field day because they knew people in communities they attacked would not fight back. ⁵Magashi urged Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits and stop being cowardly.

The minister said: “Well, is it the responsibility of the military alone? It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary. We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. “In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression. Why should people run away from minor aggression? We should stand and face them.

If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away!” Of course, the man from Kano State conveniently forgot to tell the people that he is one of the most heavily protected people in the country! Predictably, his call brought a scathing response from many quarters including the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him for his utterances. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was unthinkable that a government would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede into the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.

However, not to be outdone, another minister was to come up with his own headline grabbing quotes. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was to say with all sincerity that mass abductions of school children was not limited to Nigeria but also happens abroad! Till date, the former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to name one single country, even on the continent of Africa, where such has happened. Last week, it was the turn of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to join the bandwagon, when he equated the very sensitive issue of open grazing with the selling of spare parts! Last Tuesday, southern governors resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot, after a meeting in Asaba, Delta state.

However, speaking on the development on Wednesday in an interview on television, Malami faulted the decision of the southern governors, saying it does not align with the provisions of the constitution. “For example: it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north. “Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?” His statement brought a firestorm of condemnation from many quarters with the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), calling Malami’s statement unfortunate and unexpected from a senior advocate.

Even a senior member of the legislative arm of government weighed in with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Basiru, asking the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to remove Malami from office immediately. He said it was “less than dignifying” to be equating open grazing with southerners selling spare parts in the North. Of course, in the true Nigerian fashion, there was no apologies or contrition from the nation’s top legal offer or even a reprimand from higher quarters, instead, a few days later, the Presidency tacitly threw its weight behind Malami, when in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, it described the Southern governors’ ban on open grazing as legally questionable. It accused the governors of playing politics with serious security issues while attempting to show power.

To the Abuja seat of power, the decision to stop herders from grazing from North to South “on foot” is a violation of their constitutional right as Nigerians to live and do business in any party of the country. However, 24 hours later Shehu tried to douse tension by saying Buhari was not against ranching as espoused by the Southern governors. However, he again dropped a clanger when in trying to explain the absence of President Buhari from the funeral of Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, deceased Chief of Army Staff, and 10 other military officers who died in an air crash two Fridays ago, he said the president does not like “this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road” whenever he is out for an event outside Aso Rock!

This was coming on the heels of another Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, telling a bewildered nation that their Commanderin- Chief failed to show up at the funeral because he needed “48 hours security clearance”. These are just a few of the statements and utterances made by our officials which go a long way in explaining why Nigeria is where it is. Only time will tell how things will end, but the honest truth is that the signs are not looking very good – especially with these kinds of people in charge of the nation’s destiny!

