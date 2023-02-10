News

silence while Nigeria is be- We’re going to revolutionise Nigeria – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday took his campaign to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the promise to revolutionise the country, if the party wins this year’s presidential election. Obi, who literally shutdown the nation’s capital with road show to major markets in the city, assured that LP is going to do things differently. “Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced insesuch curity; Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced poverty and unemployment. “We are offering you security and prosperity.

We are going to fight insecurity. Criminals are no longer formidable unless there is no leadership,” Obi stated. He said his government will start by revolutionarising Nigeria as a country and move to provide good things in life. “There will be a food revolution. We are going to make food abundant so that Nigeria will have no reason to be hungry again.

“We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria. In the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian, and nobody will treat you based on where you come from,” he said. The LP candidate noted that in 2012, unemployment was 16 per cent, but now it is 65 per cent. “We will stop stealing. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money, collect it, it is your money, collect and vote for use,” he added. The vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, described Obi as a shining star, noting that for eight years as Anambra State governor, he borrowed no money.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Katsina: Abduction of children anywhere reprehensible – UNICEF

Posted on Author Apollinia Adeyemi Deborah Ocheni

United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the abduction of 21 children in Katsina State. This was expressed in a press statement signed by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, yesterday in Abuja. According to her statement; “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at […]
News

OPC leader faults threat to life allegation against Gani Adams

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has described claims by a former Chief of Staff (CoS) to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Segun Akanni that the Yoruba generalisimo was after his life over a year ago as false, preposterous and manipulative. Speaking against the backdrop of stories […]
News Top Stories

#ENDSARS ANNIVERSARY: Battering, arrests of protesters, journalists trail event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Yesterday was the day most security agencies and Nigerians had dreaded. A day that marked the one year anniversary of the shooting at the Lekki-Toll Gate, where some #End- SARS protesters were alleged to have been killed as the government decided to crackdown on the protest which had begun on October 8 in many states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica