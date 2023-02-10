silence while Nigeria is be- We’re going to revolutionise Nigeria – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday took his campaign to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the promise to revolutionise the country, if the party wins this year’s presidential election. Obi, who literally shutdown the nation’s capital with road show to major markets in the city, assured that LP is going to do things differently. “Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced insesuch curity; Nigeria in the past 20 years has produced poverty and unemployment. “We are offering you security and prosperity.

We are going to fight insecurity. Criminals are no longer formidable unless there is no leadership,” Obi stated. He said his government will start by revolutionarising Nigeria as a country and move to provide good things in life. “There will be a food revolution. We are going to make food abundant so that Nigeria will have no reason to be hungry again.

“We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria. In the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian, and nobody will treat you based on where you come from,” he said. The LP candidate noted that in 2012, unemployment was 16 per cent, but now it is 65 per cent. “We will stop stealing. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money, collect it, it is your money, collect and vote for use,” he added. The vice presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, described Obi as a shining star, noting that for eight years as Anambra State governor, he borrowed no money.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...