Silicon Valley Bank collapses as fallout sends stock markets reeling

Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed as US banking authorities seized control of its assets to protect depositors after a dash to withdraw funds sparked global stock market turmoil. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has closed SVB and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver of the funds.

The lender’s 17 branches will physically reopen Monday under control of the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a new entity established by the FDIC. However, the FDIC only guarantees SVB customers access to insured deposits of up to $250,000. Deposits above that limit are uninsured. Uninsured depositors will be given an “advance dividend” within the next week, alongside a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their funds, said the FDIC.

Those with uninsured deposits may receive future dividend payments as the FDIC sells SVB’s assets, the agency added. SVB had around $209 billion (£173bn) in total assets and nearly $175.4bn in total deposits at the end of last year. It comes after a dash to withdraw funds at troubled lender Silicon Valley Bank has shaken confidence in world banking stocks, hitting markets and leaving investors nervous. Silicon Valley Bank shares plunged as much as 69pc before markets opened in New York before trading was halted earlier today. Its parent company SVB Financial revealed on Thursday it had realised losses of $1.8bn on bonds as a result of last year’s interest rate rises, leaving it trying to raise capital. Investors then began selling off banking stocks around the world, as they hold large amounts of government bonds, which lose value when interest rates go up. SVB Financial is now in discussions to sell itself to large financial institutions, CNBC reported.

Like this: Like Loading...