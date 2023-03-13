Business

Silicon Valley Bank collapses as fallout sends stock markets reeling

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Silicon Valley Bank has collapsed as US banking authorities seized control of its assets to protect depositors after a dash to withdraw funds sparked global stock market turmoil. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has closed SVB and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver of the funds.

The lender’s 17 branches will physically reopen Monday under control of the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a new entity established by the FDIC. However, the FDIC only guarantees SVB customers access to insured deposits of up to $250,000. Deposits above that limit are uninsured. Uninsured depositors will be given an “advance dividend” within the next week, alongside a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their funds, said the FDIC.

Those with uninsured deposits may receive future dividend payments as the FDIC sells SVB’s assets, the agency added. SVB had around $209 billion (£173bn) in total assets and nearly $175.4bn in total deposits at the end of last year. It comes after a dash to withdraw funds at troubled lender Silicon Valley Bank has shaken confidence in world banking stocks, hitting markets and leaving investors nervous. Silicon Valley Bank shares plunged as much as 69pc before markets opened in New York before trading was halted earlier today. Its parent company SVB Financial revealed on Thursday it had realised losses of $1.8bn on bonds as a result of last year’s interest rate rises, leaving it trying to raise capital. Investors then began selling off banking stocks around the world, as they hold large amounts of government bonds, which lose value when interest rates go up. SVB Financial is now in discussions to sell itself to large financial institutions, CNBC reported.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BIS: Markets rose despite subdued economic recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Financial markets largely recovered from March’s acute stress, according to the third Bank for International Settlements’ ( BIS) Quarterly Review of 2020.   According to the BIS, the recovery was supported by both monetary and fiscal policy, and investor  sentiment arising from better than expected economic indicators in the initial aftermath of the lockdown phase […]
Business

Natural g vehicles market to hit 34.7m units by 2027

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 million units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent over the analysis period 2020- 2027.   Light Duty Vehicles, one of the […]
Business

CBN sets N5bn maximum loan for ‘100 for 100’ policy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria has set N5billion as the maximum loan an obligor can access under its 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (100 for 100 PPP).   The apex bank disclosed this in the guidelines for the implementation of the policy, which it said, will be funded from its Real Sector […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica