Silver lining for travel industry in Africa

COVID-19 continues to be less of an issue for those who haven’t booked or undertaken travel recently. The influence of COVID-19 on decision not to travel is consistently growing lower as confirmed and documented by the traveller numbers data in Africa. Other factor such as lack of air connectivity in African continent makes cost of travel more expensive to certain countries within the continent.

Additional costs like airport security payments levied on passengers flying in and out is an important determining factor especially to the leisure travellers. Countries must be aware of cheaper destinations offering similar products at cheaper prices and lesser challenges, with connecting flights In August 2020, 56% of travellers made travel decision with COVID-19 restrictions in mind, this number reduced significantly to 26% by November 2021 and by July 2022, the influence of covid-19 now stands at12%. With most countries worldwide requiring less and less restrictions on COVID-19 and mask protocols, international travel has continued to grow. Location and value for money are the key drivers for choosing destination of travel.

The importance of value for money increased in July 2022 as documented by STR and PKF hotel experts. Value for money is a much bigger factor when choosing budget hotels. In the case of the Gambia, which practices the package holidays, value for money becomes more important. Three important points to note in such a market:

*Cape Verde, Morocco, Algeria, Dakar, Accra, and Egypt all guaranty more attractions and accessibility than Gambia and offer similar climate during the peak winter season for European tourists. *They all offer more international brand hotels and consequently encourage more travellers attracted to well -know brands that offer familiarity and loyalty programmes. International brands also assure travellers of confidence and normalcy. *Niger, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Bangui, Sierra Leone, Republic of Congo, and Nigeria top the list of African countries with high airport taxes.

*These airport taxes are as high as some European countries that have met stiff resistance from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). While the average amount of passengers paid taxes and fees in Africa is $64, passengers are charged $30.23 in Europe and $29.65 in the Middle East despite the fact that traffic is much more significant in these regions.

While the rest of African destinations are enjoying the return for normalcy to pre-COVID-19 tourist numbers, the reality remains that Gambia is experiencing its longest spell of low or almost zero occupancy of international travelLers. The industry is an important contributor to the Gambia’s economy, employment of youths and the country’s image to compete as a travel destination for international tourists. What is most needed now is a revisit on strategies between the authorities and stakeholders. Promises each year of bumper traveller numbers without proof of data can no longer be accepted.

A country’s ability in pulling high volume is not dependent on its size. We will use the biggest; Nigeria and Cape Verde, the smallest as examples to illustrate traveller numbers in competition with Gambia for tourists. Destinations occupancy reaching 2019 levels pre covid 19

Casablanca 69%

Marrakech 72%

Dakar 100%

Accra 88%

Abidjan 80%

Tunis 68%

Cairo 90%

Lagos 113%

One should not make the assumption that maybe destinations are compromising on their ADR to attract high volume. This is not the case as shown below. Hotels are still era and in fact, in some cases higher. The reality remains that travellers are going to these countries in large numbers and whatever it is they are doing; they are doing well at it and we must emulate them. What comes to mind first is the immediate stop to the airport security fees. Gambia has no excuses not attracting numbers, the countries offer some of the best hotels in the region at much lower ADR. We also are among if not the best hospitality service culture in Africa. Gambia has long been known for hospitality and the Gambia hotel school produces some of the best trained workers as evidence in desire of many countries to employ Gambian hospitality industry workers. ADR in USD ($) per above destinations ADR in USD ($) per above destinations

Casablanca $98

Marrakech $147

Dakar $111

Accra $137

Abidjan $99

Tunis $120

Cairo $127

Lagos $123

The information above is well researched and data confirming traveller volume and destination performance can easily be collaborated from reputable international partners such as PKF and STR travel experts. The reason for this piece should not be taken as criticism of the capable tourism custodians of the Gambia, but rather a wake-up call from a fellow citizen to highlight the challenges currently facing the beloved hospitality industry that we all love.

*Arafang Saine, is a Gambian hospitality operator based in Freetown, Sierra Leone

