Silver Praise out with a gospel song

Young Togolese gospel singer based in Nigeria Silver Praise, said that he is ready to drop his new gospel song titled ‘Holy is Your Name’.

Praise, who started singing since he was 12 year old came in to the music industry fully in 2011. He said that he became a born again before going into gospel music and has never looked back from praising God ever since.

The fact that secular music most times pay more than gospel music is not deterring the young singer, as he stated categorically that he cares more about the advancement of the kingdom of God than money.

The album and the single is slated to launch on 15 November, 2020 in Lagos.

Speaking about the new singer, he said: “I got the inspiration of this song after God healed me from an accident that happened in 2012. In the cause of the accident at Ibadan expressway, my two legs and right hand were broken and I was taken to the general hospital, Igbobi. I spent six months there in the general hospital before I was discharged to go home and God healed me in miraculous way and that is when the inspiration of the song ‘Holy Is Your Name’ came to me. The song is all about the faithfulness of God,” hr said.

Though Praise did not have the opportunity to go to school because his parents cannot afford it. He strongly believes that one day he will sponsor himself.

When Praise is not singing or cooking up best songs in the studio, he is busy working hard as a construction personal to help people build houses. He said that he is also into tiling and that is the way he has been able to put food on his table and sponsor his music career.

On the present situation in the country, the singer said he once joined the protest as he still strongly believes that the youth can no longer stand aside and watch.

