SIM Card: 7m jobs under threat over NIN registration

Association of SIM Card Registration Agents of Nigeria (ASAN), Ogun State chapter yesterday raised the alarm over loss of 7 million jobs following a directive by the Nigeria Communication Commission’s (NCC) that sales and registration of new SIM cards be suspended indefinitely. Chairman of the association, Mr. Mutiu Aileru, made the disclosure at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Besides, Aileru said that Point of Sales (POS) operators were also affected by the directive.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal government to rescind its decision on SIM cards registration services for Nigerians with National Identity Number (NIN) to have access to SIM card registration. Aileru said: “The policy of suspending the registration of new SIM cards by NCC to allow for the linkages of NIN with individual’s SIM card is a policy that is long overdue and as a body, we agree that it is a good policy in the face of the rising insecurities ravaging our dear motherland.

“The policy, however, has so many multiplier effects on those of us actively employed by SIM Registration Services since it’s our own major source of livelihood. “As at today, it is a pity that some of our members are beginning to sell off personal belongings to have daily bread, some are in the hospital because of debts that could have been easily paid while the families of some of our members are currently separated since the man of the house can no longer put food on the table.

