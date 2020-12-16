SIM registration: Reps demand 10 months extension on NIN submission

The House of Representatives Wednesday advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10 months extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given.

The resolution was arrived following the adoption of a motion brought by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta).

Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the independent body saddled with the responsibilities of regulating telecommunications services and facilities, promoting competition and setting performance standards for telecoms operators in Nigeria, with the ministry of communication and digital economy as the supervisory ministry.

He informed that in January 2020 the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy issued a statement wherein telecom subscribers where mandated to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN) and submit to the network operators, with the aim of ascertaining the true identities of all subscribers and thereby blocking loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous individuals.

The opposition leader said he was aware that at a stakeholders meeting convened on the 15th day of December 2020 by Dr. Isa Patami, the Federal Government issued a statement signed by the director of public affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, “wherein it stated that any telecom subscriber who fails to submit his /her National Identity Number to it’s network provider would be blocked from the network with effect from December 31st 2020”

The lawmaker said he was concerned that “as laudable as the idea behind the policy may seem, the timing is very wrong because Nigerians have not been properly sensitised, as only a few educated persons who bother to read the dailies might have heard about this instructions.”

