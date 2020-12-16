News

SIM registration: Reps demand 10 months extension on NIN submission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Wednesday advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10 months extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given.
The resolution was arrived following the adoption of a motion brought by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta).
Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the independent body saddled with the responsibilities of regulating telecommunications services and facilities, promoting competition and setting performance standards for telecoms operators in Nigeria, with the ministry of communication and digital economy as the supervisory ministry.
He informed that in January 2020 the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy issued a statement wherein telecom subscribers where mandated to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN) and submit to the network operators, with the aim of ascertaining the true identities of all subscribers and thereby blocking loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous individuals.
The opposition leader said he was aware that at a stakeholders meeting convened on the 15th day of December 2020 by Dr. Isa Patami, the Federal Government issued a statement signed by the director of public affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, “wherein it stated that any telecom subscriber who fails to submit his /her National Identity Number to it’s network provider would be blocked from the network with effect from December 31st 2020”
The lawmaker said he was concerned that “as laudable as the idea behind the policy may seem, the timing is very wrong because Nigerians have not been properly sensitised, as only a few educated persons who bother to read the dailies might have heard about this instructions.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Curfew still in force in Osun, Oyetola insists

Posted on Author Lateef Dada and Adewumi Ademiju

…as Ekiti residents defy Fayemi’s curfew order   Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday stated that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state was still in force until normalcy returned to the state.   He, however, enjoined residents to obey the law and stay at home pending the time peace would be restored to […]
News

Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, yesterday defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country, saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure. This is coming as Director- General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf, said the agency would review concessions at all the airport terminals […]
News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: