SIM registration: Reps demand 10 weeks extension on NIN submission

The House of Representatives has advised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to give 10-month extension to enable Nigerians meet with the instruction of submitting their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to service providers and not the two weeks given.

The resolution was arrived at following the adoption of a motion brought by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta). Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the NCC is the independent body saddled with the responsibilities of regulating telecommunications services and facilities, promoting competition and setting performance standards for telecoms operators in Nigeria, with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy as the supervisory ministry.

He informed that in January 2020, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy issued a statement wherein telecom subscribers were mandated to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN) and submit to the network operators, with the aim of ascertaining the true identities of all subscribers and thereby blocking loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous individuals.

The opposition leader said he was aware that at a stakeholders’ meeting convened on 15th December 2020 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patami, the Federal Government issued a statement “wherein it stated that any telecom subscriber who fails to submit his /her National Identity Number to its network provider would be blocked from the network with effect from December 31, 2020.” The lawmaker said he was concerned that “as laudable as the idea behind the policy may seem, the timing is very wrong because Nigerians have not been properly sensitised, as only a few educated persons who bother to read the dailies might have heard about this instructions.”

He submitted that “therefore, trying to enforce this policy in a period where most Nigerians are gearing up for Christmas festivities may lead to stampede in the process of rushing to get registered which could lead to unnecessary death and injuries.” The motion was passed without any opposition view.

Like this: Like Loading...