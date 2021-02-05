SIM registration suspension: Telcos lose N4.5bn in one month

MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile shed 3.3m subscribers

The four mobile network operators in the country, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile lost approximately N4.5 billion in revenue from service in December, New Telegraph has learnt. This came on the heels of the suspension of new SIM activation and registration by the Federal Government. According to the industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telcos lost a total of 3.3 million subscriptions in the month.

The active subscriptions database of the four operators fell from 207.5 million in November 2020 to 204.2 million in December. With this, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also declined from 108.92 per cent in November to 107.18 to per cent in December. This is calculated based on an estimated 190 million population of the country.

Industry analysts attributed the decline in active subscriptions to subscribers’ inability to replace or swap their damaged or missing SIMs within the period due to the government’s directive. Based on the industry’s monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for last year, which stood at N1,363, the operators lost a total of N4.5 billion revenue that would have accrued from the 3.3 million subscriptions.

The operators’ loss is, however, far higher if their inability to activate new lines is factored in. Before the suspension of new SIM registration, the telcos were recording at least one million additional subscriptions each month.

The suspension, which took effect on December 9 and which still subsists until the time of filing this report, is denying the operators the chance of adding new customers. For the first time since the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector 20 years ago, the operators have been unable to activate new lines for almost two months now. The government said the suspension of new SIM was to allow a proper audit of the SIM registration database.

A mandatory integration of the NIN with the SIM registration database is also ongoing with the deadline shifted to April 6. Although the government had recently adjusted its directive by allowing the operators to do SIM replacement for subscribers who lost or misplaced their lines upon presentation and verification of their National Identity Number (NIN), findings revealed that most of the subscribers who could have benefited from this window do not have the NIN yet.

Meanwhile, the NCC’s industry data for December showed that all the operators recorded a decline in their subscriptions database. MTN Nigeria, which remained the largest mobile operator by the number of subscriptions in the country, lost 1.3 million subscriptions in the month.

This saw its database declined to 80.7 million from 82 million it had in November. Airtel, which is the second-largest operator, lost a total of 1.5 million active subscriptions in the month.

This brought its total subscriptions to 55.6 million from 57.2 million it recorded in the previous month. Globacom’s active subscriptions database also dipped by 249,194, bringing its customer base down 54.8 million from 55.08 million recorded in November. 9mobile, which bounced back from its consistent loss of subscribers mid last year, also slipped as it shed 205,910 subscriptions in December. This brought its total subscriptions to 12.9 million from 13.2 million it recorded in November.

