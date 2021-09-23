News

SIM swap fraud: Reps ask NCC to sanction erring mobile network operators

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to sanction all mobile network operators whose agents are involved in aiding and abetting SIM swap fraud in Nigeria. The call was consequent upon the adoption of the report of the House ad-hoc committee on the increasing incidents of SIM swap fraud led by Abubakar Hassan Fulata.

At the committee of the whole presided over by the deputy SummerYospeaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the House agreed ‘That the Nigerian Communications Commission be urged to grant Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) at least a (view-only) access to the SIM Registration Data and Biometrics during SIM Replacement/ swap exercise; “That there is a need for the amendment of the relevant laws particularly the NCC Act 2003 to allow for Biometric SIM Swap and allow MNOs to collect, store and use (view only) customer information during the SIM Swap process; “That NCC should carry out regular audit exercises on SIM registration and ensure that SIMs not properly registered are promptly deactivated; “That there is a need for mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) as required by section 27 of the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, to be adopted as a requirement by MNOs for SIM registration – by linking National ID to a SIM card number, and validation/verification of a customer’s identification credentials against the central government identity database.” Other recommendations adopted include “That NCC, CBN; banks and MNOs should come up with a way to validate the veracity of transactions by sending a follow-up notification to users via other registered numbers and security questions.

