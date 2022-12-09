Simba TVS shines at BusinessDay Awards

Simba TVS and its Business Head, Mahendra Pratap, grabbed the spotlight at the Business Day Nigeria Business Leaders’ Awards (NBLA), which was held in Lagos last week, clinching two of the most prestigious awards at the event. Simba TVS emerged as the Best Automobile Company of the Year (Two- Wheeler and Three-Wheeler) while Mahendra Pratap was adjudged Business Leader of the Year 2022.

The brand, which has won the Business Day Automobile company of the year award a record three times since 2018, has been the custodian of the market leader brand of three-wheelers (tricycles) for a decade and the fastestgrowing brand of two-wheelers in the country. In a statement, the company said it believed that customer satisfaction is only achieved when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care, both before and after sales. Outstanding service is why people choose Simba products. According to the statement, “at Simba, training is at the heart of its strategy. It is critically essential in ensuring that Simba’s core value of customer satisfaction is achieved for its users, the owner of the vehicles, and the mechanics who serve as its key ambassadors.”

The company said it believed in empowerment and corporate social responsibility, which it promotes through programmes like “Queen Riders Program” (empowering women) and the ‘Road Safety Program’, that provides training to riders and ensures greater safety and security for riders as well as passengers. It further stated that it had been enriching millions of lives in Nigeria over the last 34 years and consistently working towards providing means and solutions for last mile connectivity for both passengers and goods in the country.

