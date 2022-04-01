Business

Simba TVS showcases latest mobility solutions at Enugu Trade Fair

Leading mobility solutions provider, Simba TVS, is showcasing the latest transportation and logistics solutions at the 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair, according to a press release. The statement said that the trade fair, which started on Friday, March 25 and will end on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the International Trade Fair Complex, Golf Course, G.R.A, Enugu, has the theme, “Opening Up Nigerian Business Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Markets.” Regional Business Manager, South-East, Simba Group, Rana Sandeep, noted that the firm’s participation in the fair is a testament to its belief in and commitment to the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit.

He disclosed that Simba will have on display throughout the duration of the trade fair, its top of the range technology products that provide B2B logistics, commercial last mile and personal transportation solutions. According to Sandeep, “we are also here to tap into the pulse of the economy with regards to our industry, to get the customer’s point of view, interact with government delegate, understand the pressures at the business levels for our current and prospective customers.” He added: “We are at the fair with a range of excellent products to ease the transport and logistics challenges of our customers and will be showcasing these products here.” Also, Regional Sales Manager, East region, Simba Group, Amit Seth, stated that the firm’s stand would be open to visitors to the event with experienced staff on hand to respond to all enquiries regarding the firm’s unique range of products, spare parts and service plans and locations.

 

