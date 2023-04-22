News Sports

Simeone Hails Xavi's Defensive Work, Says I Like This Barcelona Style

Barcelona is really closing in on their first league title since the 2018-19 campaign, sitting 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with nine games to the end of the season.

While Xavi’s side have been criticised at times for a perceived failure to employ an entertaining style, they have conceded just nine goals in 29 league games this season.

The Blaugrana have kept aqe remarkable 22 clean sheets in the game this season and at least four more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues (Lazio are second with 18).

At Saturday’s pre-match press conference, Simeone was asked whether Atleti and Barca had become stylistically similar as a result of Xavi’s work.

He said, “I like this Barcelona, It’s a different Barcelona style. They have been growing and have had a great season.

“They have improved in defence thanks to the characteristics of their players, and improving the defensive part has added more value to Xavi’s work.”

Atleti have won six successive league games to move up within the laliga standings, putting pressure on second place Real Madrid, and Simeone believes their his team recent display has not been given the credit they deserve.

“When we started the season we were not in the best way. But if we go back a bit, to when we won LaLiga, we did La Ligaplaying very well,” Simeone added.

“Sometimes a stigma is generated. Sometimes people don’t watch the games and they give their opinion just to give their opinion.

“Like Barca improving defensively, or Manchester City – who have given a very good defensive performance – we have improved, we have grown.”

 

 

 

