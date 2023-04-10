Simi Blasts Burna Boy’s Fans For Calling Her Husband, Adekunle Gold ‘Copycat

Sensation Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has finally addressed Burna Boy’s fans for demeaning her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Recently, the award-winning Nigerian singer has been accused of imitating their artist, the Odogwu singer popularly called the African giant.

Burna Boy’s fans had noticed how Adekunle Gold was always wearing similar outfits to that of Burma Boy and also imitating his style, pose, and patterns and are beginning to question Adekunle Gold.

A blind fan of the singer had questioned if Adekunle Gold can’t be himself as his constant imitation of Burna Boy was getting annoying.

He pointed out how this has been going on for a while now, hence why he is speaking out. He said;” T he Burna Boy plagiarism is really so obvious and very annoying at this point. Man can’t you just be yourself?

He continued by saying “Same posture, same glasses, same smile, wtf?? It’s been going on for a while now and we need to speak about it. “Now he’s already linking with Odg’s pals, the most annoying part of it all is that he doesn’t acknowledge that he copies Odg in any way”, He further wrote, “Y’all really want to say this is a coincidence? LMAOo, na to go sing Last Last remain for am”. In reaction to what Burna’s fan said, Simi defended her husband and mentioned how people who have good things going on in their lives never do things like that. She stated that anyone who comes on the internet to talk nonsense about people, who are minding their business, is sad. “People that have good things going on in their lives really never do shit like this. “And that’s facts for everyone. When you come on the internet talking nonsense about anyone minding their damn business, your life is most likely sad and you’re distracting yourself. So it’s you. I’m sorry for”. See post 👇

Like this: Like Loading...