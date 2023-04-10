Arts & Entertainments News

Simi Blasts Burna Boy’s Fans For Calling Her Husband, Adekunle Gold ‘Copycat

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Sensation Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has finally addressed Burna Boy’s fans for demeaning her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Recently, the award-winning Nigerian singer has been accused of imitating their artist, the Odogwu singer popularly called the African giant.

Burna Boy’s fans had noticed how Adekunle Gold was always wearing similar outfits to that of Burma Boy and also imitating his style, pose, and patterns and are beginning to question Adekunle Gold.

A blind fan of the singer had questioned if Adekunle Gold can’t be himself as his constant imitation of Burna Boy was getting annoying.

He pointed out how this has been going on for a while now, hence why he is speaking out.
He said;” The Burna Boy plagiarism is really so obvious and very annoying at this point. Man can’t you just be yourself?

He continued by saying “Same posture, same glasses, same smile, wtf?? It’s been going on for a while now and we need to speak about it.

“Now he’s already linking with Odg’s pals, the most annoying part of it all is that he doesn’t acknowledge that he copies Odg in any way”,

He further wrote, “Y’all really want to say this is a coincidence? LMAOo, na to go sing Last Last remain for am”.

In reaction to what Burna’s fan said, Simi defended her husband and mentioned how people who have good things going on in their lives never do things like that.

She stated that anyone who comes on the internet to talk nonsense about people, who are minding their business, is sad.

“People that have good things going on in their lives really never do shit like this.

“And that’s facts for everyone. When you come on the internet talking nonsense about anyone minding their damn business, your life is most likely sad and you’re distracting yourself. So it’s you. I’m sorry for”.

See post 👇

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FX crisis: China, others blacklist Nigerian firms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

There are indications that exchange rate (forex) volatility rocking the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general has forced foreign techni-cal partners (suppliers) in China and other key developed countries to blacklist Nigerian firms from accessing raw materials for production.   With this, reports have it that many local manufacturers are still grappling to […]
News

General Election: Twists and turns of guber polls

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Before the general election, the opinion of many Nigerians and political analysts was that the governors would use their power of incumbency and influence to decide the outcome of the exercise in their respective states. Many did not foresee the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) losing their controlled states […]
News

JUST IN: Two million people have now left Ukraine – UN

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine has passed two million, the UN has told the BBC. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, previously called the mass exodus from the country the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Meanwhile, people are also evacuating Irpin, a town to […]

Leave a Reply