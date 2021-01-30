Simi celebrates hubby, Adekunle Gold’s 34th birthday

Nigerian singer Simi, celebrated her husband, Adekunle Gold, on his 34th birthday. Sharing a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, the singer declares her undying love for the music star.

She said: “My baby. We’re growing older together and it’s exactly what I’d hoped it would be,” she writes. “May you never lose your wonder, your big belly-laughs (and your industry laugh), your dreams, your joy, your love, your peace, your grace, your smiles, your hope.

“May the world be good to you. May God stay blessing you. May wisdom abide with you. May you stay beautiful, because you’re too vain to be basic tbh. I love you so much. Happy birthday my lover na friend. Issa full birthday weekend. Periodt!” The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020.

