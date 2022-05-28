Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, Kingdom perform at Nigerian Idol Season 7 Finale

At the finale of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, Afro-pop stars; Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, and winner of Nigerian Idol season 6, Kingdom, treated viewers to a live performance. At the show, D’banj first took the stage, hitting the ground with a medley of hit songs – Emergency, Oliver Twist, and Your Face Show.

The music legend has been entertaining Nigerian music fans since 2005, when he first released his first hit single, Tongolo, and his performance at the Nigerian Idol season 7 brought memories back. Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known by her stage name, Simi left the Nigerian Idol audience asking for more with her 2020 hit single, Duduke, in what was an electrifying performance.

It was one of Nigeria’s biggest music competitions and music was not lacking. Pheelz also excited the audience with his hit song Finesse he performed live on stage. As the show progressed, D’banj joined voices with the top two finalists to perform his song, I Got My Answer.

D’banj shared that the loss of his son a few years back inspired the song. Kingdom, Nigerian Idol season 6 winner and the top 10 finalists of Nigerian Idol season 7 rendered a magnificent group performance, as Progress and Zadok had earlier kicked off the show with a harmonious performance of The Greatest Show. In what was an impressive contest from both finalists, Progress edged Zadok to be crowned winner of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, walking home with N100 million worth of prizes that included a cash prize of ₦30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks. He will also get to record EP and six music videos, a week-

