Arts & Entertainments

Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, Kingdom perform at Nigerian Idol Season 7 Finale

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

At the finale of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, Afro-pop stars; Simi, D’banj, Pheelz, and winner of Nigerian Idol season 6, Kingdom, treated viewers to a live performance. At the show, D’banj first took the stage, hitting the ground with a medley of hit songs – Emergency, Oliver Twist, and Your Face Show.

The music legend has been entertaining Nigerian music fans since 2005, when he first released his first hit single, Tongolo, and his performance at the Nigerian Idol season 7 brought memories back. Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known by her stage name, Simi left the Nigerian Idol audience asking for more with her 2020 hit single, Duduke, in what was an electrifying performance.

It was one of Nigeria’s biggest music competitions and music was not lacking. Pheelz also excited the audience with his hit song Finesse he performed live on stage. As the show progressed, D’banj joined voices with the top two finalists to perform his song, I Got My Answer.

D’banj shared that the loss of his son a few years back inspired the song. Kingdom, Nigerian Idol season 6 winner and the top 10 finalists of Nigerian Idol season 7 rendered a magnificent group performance, as Progress and Zadok had earlier kicked off the show with a harmonious performance of The Greatest Show. In what was an impressive contest from both finalists, Progress edged Zadok to be crowned winner of the seventh edition of Nigerian Idol, walking home with N100 million worth of prizes that included a cash prize of ₦30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks. He will also get to record EP and six music videos, a week-

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Hard work pays as Bukkykoga shows off latest achievements in London

Posted on Author Reporter

    High-flying beauty and fashion entrepreneur, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, popularly known by her social media name of ‘Bukkykoga’, is excited and grateful for how her hard work over the years is paying off gradually. Bukkykoga has continued to raise her profile as a force to reckon with among the Who’s Who of Nigeria’s young […]
Arts & Entertainments

Towards better understanding, appreciation of Tourism as a discipline

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Book title: Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges Author: Nanna Yakubu Publishers: Seyinath Production, Jos Year of publication: 2020 Pages: 186 Reviewer: Andrew Iro Okungbowa Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges by Nanna Yakubu is a seminal publication that has come to fill the void in tourism publications, especially with special […]
Arts & Entertainments

SOLA SOBOWALE: I’d have been envious if I didn’t act in Wedding Party

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Multitalented screen writer, producer and actor extraordinaire Sola Sobowale has remained relevant in the industry for nearly three decades despite a long break, a feat very hard to achieve in the sector that produces new stars so regularly. Toyin Tomato as she is fondly called since her role in Wale Adenuga’s popular TV series Oh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica