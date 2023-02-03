Simi launches new children’s clothing line ‘The Big Little Company’

Nigerian singer, Simi, has launched her children’s clothing line – The Big Little Company. After the birth of her daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, Simi was inspired to start a fashion company for children. Talking about what inspired the clothing line, Simi said after the birth of her daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, she was inspired to start a fashion company for children. The trendy and affordable fashion line would cater to kids ranging from ages one to 10, “so that every child can enjoy the unique pieces. They are available, exclusively, online. “Designed to be comfortable and stylish the collection boasts minimalist, but refreshingly unique designs. The styles are also very multifunctional. The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits and overalls – and is suitable for both girls and boys.” Manufactured in Lagos, the brand features styles and details of timeless, joyous patterns and fun silhouettes. She also expressed optimism that ‘The Big Little Company’ “will bring joy and happiness to children all around the world.”
Related Articles
Kizz Daniel for Lagos Afroclassic world tour concert
Fresh off his FIFA announcement as one of the top performers in this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, multi award-winning Afrobeat, Pop and R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel, is bringing his Afroclassic tour back home to Nigeria on December 17 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The celebrity who has decided to bring his […]
Labule drops new single, Zero
The excitement and buzz associated with numerals from one upward is always overwhelming and enthralling. In fact, it is an unspeakable feeling laden with emotions depending on the circumstances, situations and events. For the digit zero, it is quite the opposite. It is like a death knell, so cold and quiet that one can hear […]
Yinka Shonibare showcases collection of works to launch new cultural centre in Nigeria
Founder of Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation, Yinka Shonibare, recently unveiled two masterpiece buildings that will serve as a new cultural centre to boost African contemporary art, design, architecture, agriculture and ecology. At Oniru, Lekki, Lagos where the first G.A.S. building is located, there was an exhibition featuring a selection of works acquired by Shonibare […]
