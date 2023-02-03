Arts & Entertainments

Simi launches new children’s clothing line ‘The Big Little Company’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Simi, has launched her children’s clothing line – The Big Little Company. After the birth of her daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, Simi was inspired to start a fashion company for children. Talking about what inspired the clothing line, Simi said after the birth of her daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, she was inspired to start a fashion company for children. The trendy and affordable fashion line would cater to kids ranging from ages one to 10, “so that every child can enjoy the unique pieces. They are available, exclusively, online. “Designed to be comfortable and stylish the collection boasts minimalist, but refreshingly unique designs. The styles are also very multifunctional. The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits and overalls – and is suitable for both girls and boys.” Manufactured in Lagos, the brand features styles and details of timeless, joyous patterns and fun silhouettes. She also expressed optimism that ‘The Big Little Company’ “will bring joy and happiness to children all around the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel for Lagos Afroclassic world tour concert

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Fresh off his FIFA announcement as one of the top performers in this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, multi award-winning Afrobeat, Pop and R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel, is bringing his Afroclassic tour back home to Nigeria on December 17 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The celebrity who has decided to bring his […]
Arts & Entertainments

Labule drops new single, Zero

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The excitement and buzz associated with numerals from one upward is always overwhelming and enthralling. In fact, it is an unspeakable feeling laden with emotions depending on the circumstances, situations and events. For the digit zero, it is quite the opposite. It is like a death knell, so cold and quiet that one can hear […]
Arts & Entertainments

Yinka Shonibare showcases collection of works to launch new cultural centre in Nigeria

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Founder of Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation, Yinka Shonibare, recently unveiled two masterpiece buildings that will serve as a new cultural centre to boost African contemporary art, design, architecture, agriculture and ecology. At Oniru, Lekki, Lagos where the first G.A.S. building is located, there was an exhibition featuring a selection of works acquired by Shonibare […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica