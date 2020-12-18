Simi reacts to NCC’s directive on SIM without NIN

A Nigerian singer, Simi, has reacted to the deadline issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) for all SIM cards to be registered with the National Identity Number (NIN). On Tuesday, the NCC had in a statement given all telecommunications companies in Nigeria a 14-day timeline to block SIM cards not registered with the NIN. “The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks,” the statement read. Amid the criticism that trailed the new development, the 32-yearold singer took to her Twitter page on Wednesday to register her frustration on the actions of the Nigerian government towards its people. “Lol I want out. Honestly, if they want to block i t , they should block it.

Cos I’m tired and maybe the 15 ppl that are able to register in 2 weeks can be calling themself,” she wrote. Since the directive was issued, Nigerians — both home and in the diaspora — have continued to express their displeasure at the new policy direction.

