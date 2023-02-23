Siminialayi Fubara, as worthy successor of Governor Nyesom Wike

Since he stepped into Rivers State political space, winning the slot as a worthy Gubernatorial flagbearer for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Siminialayi Fubara is said to have changed the dynamics of the kind of politics played in the state.

Fubara has received endorsements from a number of stakeholders in the state and even from beyond, including powerful traditional rulers, state government officials, and business moguls.

His growing popularity is also evident in the fact that he has been featured in several media outlets, both local and international.

It is a given that there are numerous interests within the party that have a vested interest in who becomes the next governor after the tenure expiration of the incumbent.

However, in what played out like pulling an ace, Governor Nyesom Wike seems to find Sim Fubara his worthy successor. With the backing of the party’s leadership, Governor Wike’s endorsement of Fubara was seen as a way of consolidating the party’s power base and ensuring that the succession would go as planned.

Governor Wike’s endorsement of Fubara was a strategic move, as it would help the party maintain its power even after his tenure ends.

It would also ensure that the party’s succession plan would be followed without any disruption.

Originally from Opobo Town, a small town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Fubara’s hometown was proud of him and his accomplishments and wanted to show their support by being the first to back his campaign.

They saw the potential of the impact he could have on the community and wanted to be the first to show their support.

His pleasant personality and ability to relate to people across different backgrounds have made him a popular figure among people at the party, and his good reputation has helped to attract more members to the party. He has also managed to stay out of any political drama or disagreements, which has enabled him to remain on good terms with all members of the party.

On November 8, a poll commissioned by Atedo Peterside-led ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls had predicted that Siminalayi Fubara of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has an advantage over others in the opposition,

Despite his grassroots political exploits and his calm disposition, he was an unknown persona in Rivers polity, little wonder Chief Morgan West took him to court on the grounds that he was not a member of the party but failed to prove his claims.

The poll revealed a significantly close race between Fubara and Tonye Cole of the APC, with Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party (A) emerging as outsiders in that order.

Between November 2022 and February 2023, the race is almost decided given the pole gulf already created between Fubara and others.

Fubara who polled 721 votes to beat the other 16 governorship aspirants who contested for the primary election, as a unifier had sealed up his friendship with most party chieftains, thereby opening up the floodgates of winning supporters and gaining more grounds within the polity.

Again, his popularity has gained so much grounds that the All Progressives Congress guber candidate is now begging for an encounter to see if his effort can rub off on the frontline governorship candidate of PDP

As every dick and harry occupies the political space in Rivers State, the time of separating the contenders from the pretenders has drawn nigh. While the air is already bustling with noises of jokes and promises of Eldorado, Rivers people already know who fits into their search for sustainability.

Nigeria’s polity has fast changing as people care less about flowering words and empty promises coming from, sometimes, most irresponsible and unresponsive and nonchalant desperate politicians.

As it stands today in Rivers State, the political family led by Governor Nyesom Wike that threw up Fubara has left no one in doubt that it was ready for governance and to wipe away developmental deficits in the State. Today, visiting Rivers state has become a dream of every Nigerian. One visit gets you hooked. Infuriating traffic is gone with over 15 flyovers and most forgotten roads recovered.

At a time when most states in Nigeria are facing one security challenge or the other, the Wike led government has been able to keep the state safe and free from any sort of hooliganism. Those who came to court for trouble were chased very far away from the boundaries of the state.

For empowerment, the State has empowered more Riveriens than ever, creating opportunities for the youths, women and the aged, Of course health is one of the major indices of measuring development, Rivers State government has made a statement in this area,

In rural development, there is hardly any local government and communities that have not had its major roads and economically viable ones paved by notable construction firms with high standards.

The Elders of the State are happy and the youths are full of hope while the women can now happily give in for babies.

In all these feats under Wike’s administration, one thing about it is that Fubara played vital and strategic roles in all. He understands the intricacies of governance, interest aggregation and harmonization.

Meanwhile, he is a seasoned Accountant, astute administrator and obstinate expert in negotiations.

In the heat of the campaigns, there have been harvests of new converts and new supporters for Fubara.

A little reference to the main opposition is rather appalling with the total slide in their ratings from the federal governments to the states. While parties have their internal wrangling, All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have betrayed the trust of Nigerians.

Tonye Cole who was second in November pole is far behind while others have lost their voices as there is nothing in their sleeves to campaign with their almost crowning Fubara unopposed.

With these developments, the odds favour Siminalayi Fubara and in the next three weeks, he would predictably coast home with victory for the Peoples Democratic Party.

