SIMON: DAZZLING DRIBBLER DARES TO DOWN CARTHAGE EAGLES

Super Eagles’ somewhat dour build-up to the African Cup of Nations was exacerbated by key withdrawals of players including Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo and with Kelechi Iheanacho in lukewarm form, there were fears the Nigerian team would be bereft of star man but Moses Simon has undoubtedly stepped up to the plate with a sublime show that has made him not only the focal man for his team but one of the most outstanding performers in the tournament so far. The Nantes forward has been behind every good thing that the Super Eagles have done as they reached the second round of the tournament without dropping a point.

Nigeria has been blessed with a lot of wingers in the past, Paul Hamilton, Segun Odegbami, Sam Okpodu, Tarila Okorowanta, Willy Bazuaye, Muyiwa Oshode, Baba Otu Mohammed, Friday Elaho, Finidi George, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida and Ahmed Musa. It is instructive to note that Simon has been playing like he wants to be ranked among these greats. Although Simon has broken into the team since 2015 he hadn’t made as much impression as he has done in the first three matches of the Eagles in the ongoing AFCON. He is like a new signing who has lit up the whole of Cameroon.

He left Jos, Plateau State, his place of birth as a 17-year-old for a trial at the famed Ajax Amsterdam and despite impressing them, the Dutch side were hesitant to sign him but instead recommended him to AS Trencin whose chairman, Tshcen La Ling, was a winger for Ajax.

In 39 games for Trencin Simon scored 17 goals. Although he made his pro debut midway through the 2014 season in the Slovakian league, the then youngster soon showed his quality and helped Trencin to a record second-place finish. He left Trencin after a year to join Gent of Belgium. He spent three years in Belgium winning the First Division A title in the 2014- 15 campaign and the Belgian Super Cup in 2015 and his impressive showing at the club earned him a five-year deal at Levante of Spain. He was unable to find his form at the Spanish club which loaned him to Nantes in 2019 and the winger has since set Ligue 1 on fire.

He was named Nantes Player of the Year for 2019-2020. After playing 30 games for Nantes, the 25-year-old was the highest goal scorer for the club with nine goals across all competitions, including five league goals and he registered eight assists – the highest in the team. He has remained one of the key players for the club since then. He was an ever-present figure under former Eagles coach Gernot Rohr but he didn’t catch the eye like he is doing now and the player said the new coach Austin Eguavoen has given him the freedom to express himself, unlike the former handler who technically wanted his players to perform intense defensive duties.

The Eagles are to face Tunisia in their first knockout match on Sunday and the tie has been dubbed the most important one they have had so far; Simon will be one of the stars expected to lead the country above the Carthage Eagles. He has shrugged off any suggestion they are under pressure, believing that they could hold their own against any opponents.

“Actually we don’t have any pressure, we are a group that believes in ourselves, and I believe there is no pressure, we just need to take things step-by-step. Actually, we don’t have any favourite team, we just believe any team that comes our way, we will do our best to win,” he said.

